Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 77.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

