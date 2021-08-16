Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mister Car Wash, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mister Car Wash in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of MCW opened at $19.64 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

