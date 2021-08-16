Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thryv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thryv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85. Thryv has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

