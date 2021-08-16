Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vaccitech plc Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Vaccitech in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

VACC opened at $14.55 on Monday. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

