QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $148.14. 326,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

