Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $16.30 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $60,842.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,346.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.11 or 0.06943564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.27 or 0.01480733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00393652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00595450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00369618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00327570 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,651,040 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.