Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTRHF opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 0.50. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

