Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Qudian by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,071,114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qudian by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,310,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 997,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qudian by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 827,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Qudian by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 808,336 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QD opened at $1.60 on Monday. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The stock has a market cap of $404.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

