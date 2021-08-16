Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $150.68 and last traded at $149.08, with a volume of 26988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.22.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

