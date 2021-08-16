Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $720.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $421,884. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 747.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

