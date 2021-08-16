Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

RXT opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $12,320,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $13,832,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,892,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.