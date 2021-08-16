Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.34

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 11775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $147,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.