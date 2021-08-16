RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches Market Cap of $37.99 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001691 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 7% higher against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.99 million and $6.74 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

