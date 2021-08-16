Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by Exor Capital LLP

Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,544,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources makes up approximately 12.4% of Exor Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exor Capital LLP owned approximately 3.29% of Range Resources worth $143,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 77,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,890. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

