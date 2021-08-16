Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Down 76.1% in July

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

