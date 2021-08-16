Raymond James Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.75

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.80.

BIR stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

