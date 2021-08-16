Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.
HLLY opened at $11.20 on Monday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75.
Holley Company Profile
Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.
