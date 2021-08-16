Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

HLLY opened at $11.20 on Monday. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.41% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

