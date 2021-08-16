Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE: GDI):

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GDI Integrated Facility Services had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$56.14 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.85 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. On average, analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

