Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 784,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $47,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RGA opened at $118.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

