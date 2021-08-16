Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stake Lessened by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,120 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.52% of Repay worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth $24,258,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

