Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.
In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
REPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 563,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 30.87.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
