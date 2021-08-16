Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $56.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $312,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $960,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,411 shares of company stock worth $4,358,128. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,548 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 563,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38. Replimune Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

