Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,477,900 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 1,804,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,389.5 days.
RSNHF traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.
About Resona
