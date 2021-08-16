Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,477,900 shares, an increase of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 1,804,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,389.5 days.

RSNHF traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. Resona has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

