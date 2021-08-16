Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
About Resonate Blends
Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.