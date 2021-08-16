Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Update

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOAN opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47. Resonate Blends has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

