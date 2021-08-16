RFG Advisory LLC Buys 27,907 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.72 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

