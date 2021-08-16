RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $152.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.