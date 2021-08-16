RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.47 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

