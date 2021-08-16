RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 461,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.15 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $230.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

