RHS Financial LLC Acquires 3,603 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $108.09 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.