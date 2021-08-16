RHS Financial LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 244,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.70 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29.

