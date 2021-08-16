RHS Financial LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

VYM stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

