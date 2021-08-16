Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $78.28 Million Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,780 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.8% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.98% of WNS worth $78,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in WNS by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 182,538 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of WNS by 13.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 895,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 250.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of WNS opened at $83.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.