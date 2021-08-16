Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,187 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Public Education by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APEI stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.