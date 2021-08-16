RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Shares of ROBOF stock remained flat at $$1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

