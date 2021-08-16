Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Update

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the July 15th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,475,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roche during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 58.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 135.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 262.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 641,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

