Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Hits $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $935,337.05 and $1.58 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00135843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00157808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,170.69 or 0.99577921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.17 or 0.00919140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.