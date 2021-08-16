Rodgers & Associates LTD Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,745 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $66.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

