Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $299.03 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

