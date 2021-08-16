Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.36 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75.

