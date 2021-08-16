Rodgers & Associates LTD Purchases 530 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $37.77 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

