Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 381,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

