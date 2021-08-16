Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.50. 21,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,375. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

