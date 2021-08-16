Roger Richer Sells 30,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62.

BTO traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.65 and a 12 month high of C$9.66. The firm has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

BTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.15.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

