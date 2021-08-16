Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 117 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

NYSE V opened at $232.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

