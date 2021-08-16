Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $863,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,359,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 127,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.13 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

