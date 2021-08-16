Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 280 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $234.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.