Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 92,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.87 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

