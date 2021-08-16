Round Table Services LLC Buys 367 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.