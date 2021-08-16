Round Table Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.38 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

