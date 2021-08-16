Round Table Services LLC Purchases 281 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

