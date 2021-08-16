Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROVR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

